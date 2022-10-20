NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock Mayor Terry C. Hartwick is asking an apartment owner to consider hiring more staff and speeding up repairs as residents continue to be without utilities after a deadly Oct. 4 fire that cost three lives.

In a letter on North Little Rock letterhead and signed by Hartwick to the owner of Shorter College Garden Apartment owner Frank T. Sinito, the mayor addressed the fire and explosion. The letter noted that the fire and explosion in one of the apartment’s buildings killed three people.

As a result of that fire, the residents of the apartment complex have been without gas utilities the mayor said.

Hartwick said in the letter that knowing the city of NLR has no responsibility for the repair and restoration of the gas lines in the apartment complex, but he is concerned for the residents of the complex and their children who continue to live without gas.

In the letter, Hartwick said that some of the residents have lodged complaints with the mayor’s office about the amount of time it is taking to restore services.

Mayor Hartwick also said in the letter that he has been informed that SC Apartments only has one maintenance person/licensed plumber on staff to perform the work needed to restore gas.

“Please consider hiring more qualified licensed plumbers to quickly perform the work necessary to restore gas to the residents living in the apartments,” Hartwick said. “The city cannot inspect and approve work that has not been done.”

Hartwick concluded the letter by requesting that Sinito, as the owner of the complex immediately take the needed steps to hire the necessary number of qualified professionals to fulfill its responsibility to the at the apartment complex.