North Little Rock Mayor names unsheltered community liaison

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick has named a liaison to the unsheltered community for the City of North Little Rock.

North Little Rock Police Officer Jhailan Rathey will engage the unsheltered community to help facilitate access to resources they may need, as well as build relationships with local business leaders and other available resources.

Officer Rathey will also communicate and secure assistance for individuals with specific and unique needs who are unsheltered and live within North Little Rock.

Chief Patrick Thessing of the North Little Rock Police Department shared, “Over the years we have witnessed a steady increase in the number of unsheltered individuals and families in the City of North Little Rock. Due to this increase, we wanted to find a way to help build relationships and provide assistance to those who are unsheltered who call North Little Rock their home.”

Officer Rathey is a lifetime North Little Rock resident and has worked as both a Crisis Negotiator and Field Training Officer. During his five years of service, he has received two Life-Saving Awards and has been named Officer of the Month.