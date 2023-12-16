LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Saturday morning began with a free Christmas mall in the Amboy neighborhood of North Little Rock.

The Kingdom Covenant Church organized their 4th annual Christmas mall campaign. The goal of the event was to serve 300 families with 2,700 new toys.

Parents from Amboy Elementary and Friendship Aspire Academy were invited to shop for gifts.

“Always excitement always appreciation for being able to receive toys, especially during Christmas, and especially for the parents,” Tim Turner, pastor of Kingdom Covenant Church stated.

Pastor Turner said the Christmas mall was able to serve around 200 families this year.