North Little Rock officer arrested

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An officer with the North Little Rock Police Department (NLRPD) has been arrested.

A news release issued Thursday by the NLRPD provides these details:

On June 27th Officer Jon Crowder with the North Little Rock Police Department was arrested and charged with misdemeanor Battery 3rd for his actions stemming from a call for service that occurred August 27, 2018. During this interaction and arrest Officer Crowder utilized a level of force which resulted in injuries to a subject who was arrested on felony charges.

After this encounter, a Subject Control file was created per departmental policy and reviewed by supervisory personnel. It was determined that policy violations occurred and resulted in disciplinary action being taken against Officer Crowder. Officer Crowder was suspended for a period of 30 days starting on October 25th 2018. Upon reviewing the initial felony case file for the arrested subject, the Pulaski County Prosecutors Office found that the officer’s actions while affecting the arrest rose to a criminal level.

The Office of the Chief of Police was notified on May 20th 2019 that the Pulaski County Prosecutor would be seeking charges against the officer. Upon learning this information Officer Crowder was immediately removed from patrol and placed on modified duty. A criminal investigation was initiated and an affidavit was completed and submitted to the Pulaski County Prosecutor on June 26, 2019 at which time, an arrest warrant was issued for misdemeanor Battery 3rd. The warrant has since been served. Officer Crowder was charged through the Pulaski County District Court.

Chief Mike Davis has provided the following statement regarding the incident:

“Protecting the community is at the core of what we do. Ensuring our officers undergo extensive training that emphasizes the need to understand and appreciate their authority and limitations is paramount to ensure we fulfill our mission. We serve at the will of our citizens and we are accountable to our community. Giving officers the authority to use reasonable force and protect the public requires monitoring, evaluation and careful balancing of all interest. As always, we realize that to be effective in an ever-changing world, training and education must continue throughout an officer’s career.”