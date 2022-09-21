PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – City officials in North Little Rock will host a groundbreaking for the Big Dam Bridge North Plaza Project Wednesday morning.

The groundbreaking will be held at 10 a.m. in Cook’s Landing Park next to the northside of the Big Dam Bridge ramp. The plaza will replace the previous pavilion that was damaged during the Arkansas River flooding in 2019.

Pulaski County and the City of North Little Rock partnered together for the project totaling more than $400,000. When the project is complete, it will be located at the North Little Rock side of the Big Dam Bridge in Cook’s Landing Park.

The new plaza will separate pedestrian and bicycle and will also feature a new pavilion, benches, a bicycle repair station and a drinking fountain with a bottle filler.

The groundbreaking is free and open to the public. Designated parking for the event will be available next to the cul de sac of Cook`s Landing Road by the Big Dam Bridge ramp.