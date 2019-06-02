North Little Rock opens six sandbagging locations

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The City of North Little Rock has six public sandbagging locations.

This is the location of the sandbagging operation:

Dixie Addition

3350 Sam Evans Drive (between F and G streets)



Gribble Neighborhood

3200 Gribble (Near Crockett St.)



Crystal Hill Area

6000 White Oak Drive (Across the road from Summit Church)



Willow Beach

15000 Willow Beach Road (East end of Willow Beach road just before it hits Col. Maynard Dr.)

Belwood

2024 W. 38th St. (Arnold Blevins parking lot, near old Wonder Bread building)

Rockwater

222 Parker Ave. (near the Pike Ave. Roundabout)

If you would like to volunteer, call (501) 791-8500. For questions about sandbags, contact the North Little Rock street department at (501) 340-5355.