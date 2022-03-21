NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police officer Tommy Norman took to social media Monday afternoon to share that he was recovering after a heart attack.

In a post, Norman confirmed the heart attack and said he was in a local cardiac care unit. He explained that a heart catheterization was performed and a blockage found, at which point doctors placed a stent.

Even through the health scare, Norman kept up with his trademark positivity.

“I’ll remain in the hospital at least one more night. Thank you for your prayers. I’ll remain in the hospital at least one more night. Thank you for your prayers. 🙏🏼❤️” he wrote.

It has been a tumultuous few months for Norman. He lost his daughter Alyssa last November, telling KARK 4 News that “nobody saw this coming and that’s what I think makes it even more devastating.”

He also said he was focused on turning that loss into a benefit for others and planned to share his daughter’s story as a message of hope.

The longtime officer has been lauded around the country for his efforts to promote community policing and nonviolent conflict resolution.

Just last week he joined in the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commissions’ Nonviolence Youth Summit Assembly in Fordyce, speaking with students there along with actor and entrepreneur Percy “Romeo” Miller and FOX 16 News anchor Kevin Kelly.

Everyone at KARK 4 News and FOX 16 News send their best wishes for a speedy recovery to Officer Norman.