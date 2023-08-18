LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A pit bull ban in North Little Rock has a family frantic over their dog’s fate, despite their claims that he is not a pit bull breed to begin with.

According to the city ordinance, pit bull breeds of dogs are banned entirely and may not be owned or kept within the city.

A few specific breeds are listed as banned, though Cane Corsos are nowhere to be found on the list. This is the breed Ezequiel Madrigal and his sister, Noelia Hodges, say their dog, Smokey is. Though he is currently in the middle of a battle with the city law.

“It is a tragedy,” Madrigal said.

The two owners also said that the dog has had two offenses over the span of the last few years. Both times the dog was on a leash either being walked or being taken outside to go to the bathroom.

Madrigal and Hodges said the dog was said to either resemble a pit bull or believed to be slightly mixed with one, so they were cited both times.

The dog typically does not live in North Little Rock to begin with, the owners said, though he was staying with them at the time of the second offense in July. Now, a district judge will decide the dog’s next steps.

“If the animal is found within the city limits a second time, the owner shall, upon conviction in the North Little Rock District Court, be fined as provided for pursuant to 1.3.2. Any such order of conviction shall include seizure of the animal by NLRAC personnel to be humanely destroyed,” the ordinance states.

Adam Tindell, Director of The North Little Rock Animal Shelter, said despite the ordinance’s wording, it is not common for a judge to carry out euthanizing a dog, unless it has a history of being vicious or aggressive.

Tindell also said if the dog has no percentage of pit bull in it, that should be easy to prove and there would be no issue.

“If somebody would have bought a dog from a breeder, they would have a receipt, they will have pedigree, that type of stuff,” he said.

Because Smokey was a gift, Madrigal and Hodges said they have no receipt to show his breed.

However, Smokey’s vet, as well as the vet they were referred to by the city, found no mix of pit bull in Smokey. They are hopeful the judge takes this into consideration before making a decision.

“Nobody should feel like this because they are loving their pet,” Madrigal said.

The two also noted that North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick ensured the dog could be released from animal control and stay with his family leading up to the trial.

They said they are thankful for that small glimmer of hope as they await their day in court. Meantime, the family is also working on hiring legal representation in hopes to save Smokey.