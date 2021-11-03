North Little Rock Police asking for the public’s help in finding two missing women

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ar. — North Little Rock Police are asking for the public’s help again with two missing person cases.

Wednesday the family of one of those women who went missing nearly 7 years ago is speaking out.

36-year-old Shequenia Burnett went missing in 2014. The North Little Rock native was last seen in early January, since then her family continues to look for answers.

NLRPD along with the family hopes someone with information will finally come forward to help solve this case.

“You know she’s grown, she’s probably out doing her thing, having fun… but she would always let me know when she’s going to go out of town, or what she’s doing,” sister, Shanisa Thomas said.

Thomas said she didn’t realize her sister was in trouble until she didn’t hear from her after several days went by.

They said they never thought it would take this long to find out what happened but they will continue to honor Burnett.

“She was a very friendly person, she was very artistic,” Thomas said.

Her birthday just passed in October and they held a balloon release.

A day after her disappearance, Tarkessa Wallace was reported missing in North Little Rock. Since the two cases have been posted together by local police and other organizations have done the same. Their cases have gotten a lot of national attention.

Last week, a non-profit search group, Adventures With Purpose was in Arkansas and worked with NLRPD to help find answers in these two cases.

“Through your story yesterday and the involvement of the press here, in this scenario local law enforcement has reached out and said ‘hey, we wanna work with you guys,” volunteer with Adventures with Purpose, Douglas Bishop said.

Thomas said it’s nice to have someone care this many years later to try and help solve this case.

“For them to even want to put themselves out there to help with cases like this it’s a very good thing,” Thomas said.

As time continues to go by, she said she starts to assume the worse outcome.

“I would love to even talk to the people who did it just to get an understanding, “what did my sister do so bad that you felt you needed to take her life?” Thomas said.

Police said they are still investigating both cases as missing person cases.

During the search last week, crews said not much was found. Burnett has three children and will soon have four grandchildren in total.