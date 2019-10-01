North Little Rock police chase ends in Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Tuesday morning police chase that started in North Little Rock came to an end miles away in southwest Little Rock.

The North Little Rock Police Department says the chase began during the investigation of shots having been fired in the 2600 block of East Washington.

Police say that after officers spotted a car in the area they ran the plates and learned the vehicle had been reported stolen.

When they tried to pull over the vehicle the driver took off and the chase continued to Baseline Rd. and Arch Street.

Police have not yet released any further details.