NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in North Little Rock are currently investigating a death near downtown.

Saturday afternoon, North Little Rock officers announced detective have opened investigation into a death in the 800 block of East 14th Street.

Authorities have not released any information on the person or the cause of death.

Police are currently asking the public to avoid the area and those with information are asked to contact detectives at 501-680-8436.

More details will be provided as detectives release the information.