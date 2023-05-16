NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock honored those that died in the line of duty Tuesday with a memorial service at their fallen officers monument.

The ceremony took place Tuesday morning at the North Little Rock Justice Center. It included a proclamation of Police Memorial Day by Mayor Terry Hartwick and the dedication of five names: Frank Neighbors, Jerrell Vaughan, Jerry Davis, Ralph McMoran and James “Buck” Dancy.

Sgt. Carmen Helton with the North Little Rock Police Department said while the ceremony won’t bring back those that were lost, it will honor their memory and sacrifice.

“While no speech or ceremony could ease the pain of losing a loved one, please know that we have the utmost respect and deepest gratitude to the five officers that are displayed on our monument,” Helton said. “To the families, friends and police officers present here today, we promise that your loved ones, these heroes, will never be forgotten.”

While sharing memories of those who passed, officers revealed a K9 is named after Jerrell Vaughan and is still on duty today.