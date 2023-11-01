NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The North Little Rock Police Department has canceled a Silver Alert after a missing man was found dead Wednesday morning.

Authorities said officers responded to 10601 Richsmith Lane on Oct. 28 around 1:30 p.m. in reference to 80-year-old Charles Marlow having gone missing.

NLRPD officials said the officers were advised that Marlow suffered from dementia and was last seen around 1 p.m.

After arriving, officers said they began searching the area and nearby businesses on Counts Massie Road and Maumelle Boulevard for Marlow but were unable to find him. The Arkansas State Police then issued a Silver Alert for Marlow.

Around 11:53 a.m. on Nov. 1, detectives were searching the woods near the 8700 block of Counts Massie Road when they said they found a man’s body, later identifying him as Marlow.

Officials said Marlow’s body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the manner and cause of death.

Police said at this point in the investigation there is no reason to suspect foul play in Marlow’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Little Rock Police Department tip line at 501-680-8439 or detectives at 501-771-7167.