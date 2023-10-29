NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – According to the substance abuse and mental health services administration, a majority of people who use a prescription medication for a non-medical purpose got it from a family member or friend.

The North Little Rock Police Department participated in a prescription drug takeback event Saturday and said the rain didn’t stop people from coming out and dropping off medications.

Lt. Amy cooper from the North Little Rock Police Department said that they received nearly 600 pounds in discarded medication.

“We’ve had, I would say, an estimate of between 50 and 100 vehicles today, currently just shy of about 600 pounds.”

If you didn’t make the event and you want to get rid of medications, you can go to the North Little Rock Justice Center, a drop off box is open there 24/7.