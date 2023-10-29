LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The DEA National Drug Takeback Day happened on Saturday.

The North Little Rock Police Department participated, with officials saying that the rain didn’t stop people from coming out and dropping off medications.

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration, many people who use a prescription medication for a non-medical purpose get it from a family member or friend.

North Little Rock police Lt. Amy Cooper said the turnout was promising.

“We’ve had, I would say, an estimate of between 50 and 100 vehicles today, currently just shy of about 600 pounds,” Cooper said.

Anyone who couldn’t participate in the event and wants to get rid of medications can go to the North Little Rock Justice Center. The drop-off box is open there 24/7.