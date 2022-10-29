NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In spite of the much-needed rain, people turned out to turn in their unwanted, unused, or expired medications at various locations around the Natural State.

Members of the North Little Rock Police Department, the Federal Drug Enforcement Agency, the Department of Human Services and others gathered in the McCain Mall parking lot for a drug takeback event.

Two officers also received life-saving awards for their efforts while responding to overdose calls.

In addition to Saturday’s event there are year-round options for disposing unwanted meds according to Boyce Hamlet, Arkansas State Drug Director.

“There are locations where you can turn in your unneeded unused medications all across the state of Arkansas,” Hamlet said. “Most police departments in the state have them, we have over 200 that are permanent receptacles for drug takeback events, you can drop your medication off there any time you want to.”

Studies have shown that a majority of abused prescription drugs come from family and friends, or from the in-home medicine cabinet.

Authorities report that 247 tons of prescription drugs have been collected and safely destroyed in Arkansas since 2010.