NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police said they are investigating after finding a woman dead inside of a home Wednesday night.

According to the North Little Rock Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 2300 block of Schaer Street around 10:16 p.m. After arriving on the scene, officers said they found a woman dead inside the home.

Officers said detectives were notified and arrived at the scene to start an investigation into the death. Officers said the body was taken to the Arkansas Crime Lab to determine the cause and manner of death.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at 501-680-8439 or Detective Adam Williams at 501-771-7167.