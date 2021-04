NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police investigating a double shooting Saturday night near the intersection of 16th and Chandler in North Little Rock.

Two victims were located who had been shot and have since been transported to a local hospital.

Their conditions are currently unknown.

Anyone who may have information concerning the shooting is asked to contact investigators at 501-680-8439.

NLRPD is currently investigating a shooting in the area of 16th & Chandler. Officers located 2 individuals who have been shot & both victims have been transported to local hospitals. Their condition is unknown @ this time. Anyone w/ info about this incident call NLRPD @ 680-8439. pic.twitter.com/T2QXgThJv0 — North Little Rock PD (@NLRPD) April 11, 2021

The is ongoing. More information will be updated as the story develops.