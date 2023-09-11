NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police are investigating after receiving a report of a gunshot at Premier High School.

Officials with the North Little Rock Police Department said they received the report around 12:33 p.m. at the school located at 801 West 29th Street. Police officials have not confirmed if there were shots fired inside the school at this time.

Officers said students were removed from the building safely and no injuries were reported.

Authorities are asking parents who have students enrolled at the high school to pick up their child on the north parking lot of the North Little Rock City Services Building located at 700 West 29th Street.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at 501-680-8439.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.