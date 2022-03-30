NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police are investigating a Wednesday night deadly shooting in the 4200 block of Turner Street.

According to investigators, the shooting happened at 6:00 p.m. with reports coming in to 911 about someone being shot.

Officers say they located a man lying on the ground near the roadway with a gunshot wound.

Police say the man was transported to a nearby hospital and later died from his injuries.

The victim’s name has not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information concerning the killing is asked to contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at 501-680-8439 or Detective Michael Gibbons at 501-771-7149. Those with information can remain anonymous.

The investigation is ongoing.