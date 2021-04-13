North Little Rock standoff on Poplar Street ends with suspect in custody

UPDATE:

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officers were able to take the suspect in custody after a standoff on Poplar Street Tuesday morning.

Investigators confirmed that multiple people were inside and were in danger after the suspect barricaded them inside.

#UPDATE: North Little Rock police say they were able to respond and negotiate with a suspect after multiple people were in danger inside this home on Poplar.



It started after someone called in about a suspicious vehicle. pic.twitter.com/0sdlivCGKC — Alexis Wainwright (@AWainwrightTV) April 13, 2021

The incident reportedly started after a suspicious vehicle was called into NLRPD.

There are have been no reported injuries to the other occupants of the home.

ORIGINAL STORY – North Little Rock Police are currently involved in a stand-off with a man barricaded in a home in the 3500 block of Poplar Street.

According to police, they believe that the man may be armed and that other people may also be in the home.

Officers are currently working to bring the situation to a safe resolution.