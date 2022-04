NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police say they are currently looking for a 12-year-old runaway.

According to the North Little Rock Police Department, Adilene Ramirez was last seen at a party, and police say she possibly left with a boy on Sunday around midnight.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ramirez to contact Detective Dallas at 501-975-8770.

Police noted that anyone with information can remain anonymous.