NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The North Little Rock Police Department is investigating after someone was struck and killed by a car Tuesday night.

NLRPD officials said they were called around 8 p.m. about a man having been struck by a car in the area of JFK Boulevard and Osage Drive.

Officials said the incident was not a hit-and-run.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim.

The NLRPD said all lanes of traffic will be closed during the investigation and ask drivers to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.