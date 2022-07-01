NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The North Little Rock Police Department has released the names of the officers involved in weekend shooting that left one man dead and an officer and police dog injured.

According to a release from the NLRPD, the three officers involved in the shooting on Donaghey Drive as K-9 Officer James Edwards and Special Operations Unit Officers Nicholas Stewart and Scott Harton.

Stewart was noted as the officer who was reported as being shot during the incident. Department officials said his injuries were minor since he was wearing a ballistics vest at the time.

Department officials said officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance late in the evening of June 25 at a home in the 3100 block of Donaghey Drive. The officers said they were able to get an endangered person removed from the home quickly but that a man then barricaded himself inside the house.

Police said they tried for hours to get the man, identified as 66-year-old Arlen Jay Bates, out of the house, but then in the early morning hours of June 27, the officers entered the home to arrest him.

While trying to make the arrest, department officials said the officers exchanged gunfire with Bates, who was killed.

Department officials reported Sunday that the K-9 partner of Edwards, K-9 Rakkie, also suffered injuries to his leg during the incident.

Rakkie was released from a local veterinary clinic a few days later and will require additional treatments in the months to come. Rakkie will be retired in the near future due to their injuries but will stay with Edwards.

According to department officials, the investigation into this incident remains ongoing and the three officers remain on paid administrative leave.