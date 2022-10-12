NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police said that they are in search of a missing K-9 officer.

According to the North Little Rock Police Department, K-9 Rakkie was last seen in the 24000 block of Foxridge Road in Pulaski County. Police also noted that the K-9 was seen running into the woods in that area.

K-9 Rakkie

Rakkie is a tan, black and brown Malinois. Police said the K-9 has a brown collar branded with its name.

Police said that Rakkie walks with a noticeable limp. The K-9 had been injured in the line of duty earlier this year during a standoff call.

Police are asking anyone who sees K-9 Rakkie to avoid approaching the dog and contact local officers or the NLRPD at 501-758-1234.