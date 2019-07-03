North Little Rock Police searching for second suspect in deadly home invasion-kidnapping

Anthony Wilson's last known address is in Pasadena, California

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- North Little Rock Police need your help finding a second suspect in a deadly home invasion and kidnapping investigation.

Police say Anthony Wilson, 43, is wanted in connection to the shooting death of James Harold Griffin on June 15, and the abduction of Susan Lee Smith.

Smith was later found safe.

U.S. Marshals have already arrested Joe Vincent, 54, in connection to the case.

Officials say Wilson’s last known address is in Pasadena, California.

Wilson is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see Wilson or know where he may be, call Det. Joseph Green at 501-771-7156 or 501-680-8439.