NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police said that three people are dead after an apartment fire early Tuesday morning.

According to the North Little Rock Police Department, officers and the North Little Rock Fire Department responded to Shorter College Garden Apartments just before 2:30 a.m. Officers said that they responded to Building 8 in reference to the fire.

Officials with the NLRPD have not released the identities of the victims at this time. Police confirmed that the victims were adults.

Officers said that detectives were notified and responded to the scene to assist the Fire Marshalls with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.