NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The North Little Rock Public Library System will soon provide their community with digital literacy workshops and access to affordable internet services.

Officials said that the library system was selected to receive funding from the Public Library Association and AT&T. The NLRPLS received $7,000 to offer training with the PLA free platform DigitalLearn and to update technology in one of William F. Laman Public Library’s meeting rooms.

DigitalLearn courses will cover internet use, video conferencing, cybersecurity and mobile device basics. Classes will run from October through December. Starting Oct. 11, library officials said that Spanish-language classes will be available at Seis Puentes, located at 4202 Camp Robinson Road on Wednesdays at 10 a.m.

The library was also selected to deliver Affordable Connectivity Program Basics workshops, which will offer discounts of up to $30 per month toward internet services for eligible households. A discount of up to $100 will also be offered on laptops, desktop computer or tablets.

“The expansion of this powerful collaboration with AT&T will ensure that even more families and communities can benefit from programs like ACP, increasing digital access and equity,” PLA president Maria McCauley said.

To view the schedule of DigitalLearn classes, visit NLRLibrary.org.