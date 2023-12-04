NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Repairs to areas of Burns Park continue after a tornado damaged much of the park in March.

City officials announced that the soccer complex in Burns Park will be open to vehicle traffic through only Championship and Tournament Drives on Tuesday morning.

Officials with North Little Rock said soccer play will begin Tuesday night with practices.

The soccer complex and much of the park had been closed due to significant damage following a tornado in March.

Arlene Laman Drive will still be closed due to hazardous roads, officials said.

NLR officials said fencing that has been in place since the tornado restricting walkers and bikers from leaving the river trail will be removed to allow entry to the roads and trails around the soccer complex.