NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A tornado ripped through central Arkansas 6 months ago, leaving communities displaced and damage to homes and businesses.

Brian Sheppard, senior pastor at Park View Baptist Church, says the church building was a total loss.

“It was just mass chaos, everything was upside down if you will,” Sheppard said.

While he says he couldn’t tell a tornado had come through when he stepped outside of his home, the notifications he was getting was telling him something major had happened.

“All of a sudden my phone started lighting up, the burglar alarm, the fire alarm, everything down here at the church,” Sheppard said.

He says his was in disbelief.

“So, it was just devastating when we got here, of how in the world could a tornado do this,” Sheppard said.

Now six months after seeing the damage for this first time, there are only beams left.

“The bid to rebuild was about 750,000 more than what the insurance paid us, Sheppard said, “So there wasn’t just any way that we could rebuild.”

Nearby, homeowner Donnie Garrison says when the tornado hit, his instincts told him to get under his house.

“As soon as I sat down, I heard ‘smash smash smash smash’ we just made it in,” Garrison said.

Garrison said three trees cut through their home, causing extensive damage. After rebuilding, they are now back in their home and feeling thankful, as they know some others are not.

“Very happy that we had A, really good insurance, and B that we had a really good contractor to help us like right away,” Garrison said.

Sheppard is hoping to find another property soon, so his congregation can have a place that is their own. They’ve been meeting at a local church for the past several months.

“The church is the people, and the building is what we meet in,” Sheppard said.

The building is essentially gone, but 6 months after the devastation, the steeple on top of the beams still stands strong.

“It’s just a sign that this is still holy ground if you will, this is still the lord’s house,” Sheppard said.

Both Sheppard and Garrison saying, March 31 is a day they will never forget.