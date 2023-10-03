NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock firefighters responded to a fire that broke out at a restaurant Monday night.

Officials with the North Little Rock Fire Department said the fire was at North Bar, which is located in a strip mall on John F Kennedy Boulevard. Fire officials said they were dispatched to reports of smoke just after 7 p.m.

Fire officials said the restaurant was closed at the time the fire was reported and there are no known injuries. Several businesses in the area were affected by the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.