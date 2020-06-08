North Little Rock School Board hosting virtual community input meetings for next superintendent

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The North Little Rock School District Board of Education is asking for the community’s input as they work to find a new superintendent.
The school board and Ray & Associates, the firm hired to guide the board in the search for the superintendent, is holding virtual community input meetings via Zoom.
The five meetings are Monday through Thursday. Information for the meetings are below:
- Monday, June 8, 2020 – (5:30 pm – 7:30 pm)
Topic: Community Input Meetings for the Next Superintendent of Schools (Moderated by Ray and Associates)
Time: Jun 8, 2020 05:30 PM Central Time (US and Canada)
- Tuesday, June 9, 2020 – (11:00 am – 1:00pm)
Topic: Community Input Meetings for the Next Superintendent of Schools (Moderated by Ray and Associates)
Time: Jun 9, 2020 11:00 AM Central Time (US and Canada)
- Wednesday, June 10, 2020 – (11:00 am – 1:00 pm)
Topic: Community Input Meetings for the Next Superintendent of Schools (Moderated by Ray and Associates)
Time: Jun 10, 2020 11:00 AM Central Time (US and Canada)
- Wednesday, June 10, 2020 – (5:30 pm – 7:30 pm)
Topic: Community Input Meetings for the Next Superintendent of Schools (Moderated by Ray and Associates)
Time: Jun 10, 2020 05:30 PM Central Time (US and Canada)
- Thursday, June 11, 2020 – (11:00 am – 1:00 pm)
Topic: Community Input Meetings for the Next Superintendent of Schools (Moderated by Ray and Associates)
Time: Jun 11, 2020 11:00 AM Central Time (US and Canada)
