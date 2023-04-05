NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The North Little Rock School District has decided to use an AMI day after previously delaying their start times Wednesday morning due to the severe weather threat in central Arkansas.

District officials said that students will complete assignments via Google Classroom. Virtual instruction will begin at the following delayed start time.

Pre-K/ Elementary School: 10:20 a.m.

Middle School: 10:40 a.m.

High School: 11:10 a.m.

Officials said that all 12-month employees will have up to 11:30 a.m. to report to their work sites.

Students who do not have access to power will have until Tuesday, April 11 to complete their assignments.

Officials with the Little Rock School District are also taking precautions as severe weather is expected to come into the area Wednesday morning. LRSD officials said that students will use an AMI day.

Arkansas is under a tornado watch until noon Wednesday. A line of strong thunderstorms will move into central Arkansas around sunrise.