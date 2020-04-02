North Little Rock School District using Chromebooks during COVID 19

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The coronavirus pandemic has changed life as we know it for every American. Businesses are cutting back and schools are closed.

We show you how one school district is still providing a learning experience for students.

And while school may be closed for the time being because of COVID-19, educators in the North Little Rock School District are taking the classroom home where students are still able to do their homework and talk to teachers.

Technology playing a big role at Lakewood Elementary in North Little Rock.

“Our teachers are having to learn and our students are having to learn,” said Sara Logan, Principal at Lakewood Elementary.

Chromebook, directions, contract charger, they’re using these devices to keep students involved.

“Well the schools have been really good just to allow us to be online and do a lot of the work from their. They’ve given out packets,” said Jennifer Hurley a mom.

So far they’ve given out over 80 Chromebooks, and students like Dangelo Jones miss being in the classroom.

“It’s like boring to stay at home, because I want to go to school and learn,” said Dangelo a 5th grade student.

And the feeling is mutual with teachers.

“I do I miss them a lot I really do,” said Logan.

Some teachers are reading books or using Google classroom. They are required to have some type of meeting everyday with students.

“We are not used to this it’s a lot of work to be prepared for instructional technology,” said Logan.

It’s a new way of learning during COVID-19.

I’m just ready to see. I’m an extrovert so I wanna see my staff, my family and my students, said Logan.

The district is also issuing out Chromebooks to any student if they fill out a request for one.

Contact your child’s school to see when they can get theirs.

School leaders at Lakewood Elementary will also give out chrome books Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Other elementary schools in the district are giving out devices but at different times.

The district is also partnering with the nonprofit, Waterford.org to provide in-home learning software and giving them the tools needed to work with their children at home.