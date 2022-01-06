North Little Rock schools moving to 100% virtual instruction for next 2 days

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – School leaders in North Little Rock said Thursday that all students will have virtual instruction for at least the next two days of class.

In a release, North Little Rock School District Superintendent Greg Pilewski cited the growing number of active COVID-19 cases and quarantines for the move, noting that the primary responsibility for school leaders is to “provide a safe and healthy environment for our students and employees.”

Students are being asked to log in to their Google Classroom systems for attendance and to complete assignments. They will also be able to work with teachers through the system.

The move to virtual classes also means that all after school activities, athletic events and transportation services will be stopped. The district did say, though, that food services will be provided from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the district’s campus each day.

While students and faculty are out of the buildings, district leaders say custodial staff will be doing a deep cleaning of the facilities.

The district is also asking that any students, faculty or staff who feel they are experiencing symptoms that may be tied to COVID-19, even if it feels like a common cold or allergies, be tested immediately and contact the district. The number the district has for these calls is 501-240-1753 and it is staffed daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This move follows similar shifts to virtual learning made Wednesday by both the Little Rock School District and the Pulaski County Special School District.