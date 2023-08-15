NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the North Little Rock School District said a gun was found on campus at a district elementary school Monday.

A release from Superintendent Gregory J. Pilewski said a student at Amboy Elementary School brought the gun onto campus but noted the weapon was not loaded.

Pilewski added that there was not a lockdown call since district officials did not see any immediate threat to students or staff. No injuries were reported in this incident.

The superintendent went on to praise the teachers and administrators at Amboy for acting immediately and following district protocols to make sure everyone was safe and secure.

Though the district has implemented multiple safety measures at its schools, including armed security officers and screening systems, Pilewski said officials would consider implementing even more, including the possibility of screening students at the elementary school level.