NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As Ukrainian forces recapture key cities, one North Little Rock woman is still waiting to hear if her mother is okay.

It has been 188 days since they have talked because of power outages and no cell phone service.

“I hope that she’s alive,” said woman whose mother lives in Ukraine, Mariana Amdream.

The last message she received from her stating, “they have been bombing so hard and we haven’t had lights or internet, but we but it’s finally back on. that’s the last message I ever got from her,” said Amdream.

But now Ukrainian forces are recapturing key cities in the country, one of them being the place her mother lives, Izium.

“I am so excited about and I hope and pray that I will get to talk to my mother very soon because they will work on restoring cellphones connections as well as internet and all these necessities that Russians took away from them for months,” said Amdream.

Mariana is trying to stay in contact with anyone who might be able to connect her with her mom.

“One side of the town where my mother is, has been occupied by the Russians since March and then the other side where the administration is was still free and so they has the connection,” said Amdream.

But when trying to talk with someone from the Izium Administration, the call got disconnected.

Amdream receiving a message from someone in the administration stating, “we don’t have lights and the connection works poorly because they have just hit the electric power stations”.

But Mariana said she is still holding onto hope that she will soon get to talk with her mother again.

“I will never lose hope and I know that as soon as they restore all the power and the cellphone connection and the internet, I will get to talk to her and we will reunite and it’s going to be happily ever after,” said Amdream.