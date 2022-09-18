NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The search continues for a North Little Rock woman, Marina Amdream, who has been trying to get in contact with her mom for almost 200 days.

The town her mother lives in, Izium, was liberated eight days ago, but now they have discovered massive graves.

Amdream called the Vice Mayor of Izium, Vladamir Matsokin, Sunday afternoon.

Matsokin said 90% of the town had been destroyed.

“He’s saying that that is even not as scary or horrible as now they are finding the war crimes of the Russian Federation,” Amdream said as she translated what Matsokin said.

Three days ago, a mass grave was found.

“He’s saying that in one grave, in one cemetery, they found 427 bodies,” and “he just got the information that there are more cemeteries like this, and so they are going to start looking for those,” Amdream said.

Amdream said the grave is in her mother’s backyard; in the woods you can see in the background of photos of her mother at her house.

“The reason I’m in shock, I’m angry, I’m crying, and all types of emotions is because it is one mile from my mother, which is 15 minutes walking distance,” Amdream stated.

She talked about the gruesome images being posted on social media of the after-effects of the war.

“It’s genocide,” Amdream stated.

Marina Amdream said she still holds onto hope that her mother is still alive.

“I don’t have the feeling that my mother is in the grave,” Amdream said.

Marina Amdream

Amdream’s mother at home

Amdream’s mother during happier times

Amdream’s mother

With bad cell phone service in Ukraine, Amdream received a message from one of her mother’s friends that she had been in contact with her mom.

Amdream said this still does not put her at ease.

“I hope that this message that they say is from my mother, is from my mother, and so I am skeptical because I have been burned so many times, knowing so many bad stories, and I won’t feel good and happy till I hear from my mom,” Amdream stated.

The Vice Mayor said they are working to have cellphone connection up soon.

“In order to restore the whole power, he says it’s going to take about two weeks and then after that they are going to be working on water and sewage,” Amdream stated.

Amdream said she hopes when the cellphone connection is restored, that will be what leads to her hearing from her mother.

Marina Amdream said people are wearing bracelets with the Ukrainian colors in support of the town Izium after the mass grave was found, and the reality of war has been seen.

People have been posting graphic images using #izyummassacre.