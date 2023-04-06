NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the North Little Rock School District announced Thursday that Amboy Elementary School will re-open for in-person learning again on Friday morning.

The announcement comes after the school was closed ahead of a tornado that ripped through the city and caused significant damage in the Amboy neighborhood on March 31.

On Monday, North Little Rock School District Superintendent Greg Pilewski said that the school had power again, but maintenance crews were still assessing the building.

The superintendent acknowledged that many families are still displaced due to the damage and said that caregivers can fill out a transportation request to make sure their child still gets to school safely.

The district asks students’ families to be patient as requests will be completed within 48 hours of receipt. For guardians unable to complete the form, the district asks them to contact their child’s school.

LRSD officials also said that a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center has been opened in the city, located at 1300 Pike Avenue. The center runs from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from Noon until 7 p.m. Sunday.