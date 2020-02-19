NOW: Arkansas School for the Deaf researching burial ground

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In October, a stunning discovery was made underneath The Arkansas School for the Deaf.

A real-life crypt with unknown contents was found just six inches below the campus.

We learned the school has more than a century of rich history that dates back to 1849.

Now, the school is taking a deeper look into that history underground.

Today, the burial ground will be geophysically surveyed and the students will be working closely with the archeologists.

The data will be studied and in two weeks the archeologists will share their findings.

Tune in tonight at 5:30 for the full report.