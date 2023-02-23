LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The National Transportation Safety Board is set to give the first update into the agency’s investigation into a deadly plane crash south of Clinton National Airport.

Officials with the NTSB will hold a news conference Thursday regarding the crash that killed five employees of the North Little Rock environmental consulting firm CTEH Wednesday.

Local officials said Wednesday that the twin-engine plane took off just after noon. Reports of an explosion and smoke in the area of the crash were reported within minutes.

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration reported that the flight was scheduled to head to John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Ohio.

Company officials with CTEH said the staffers were headed to aid in the response to an incident at the Schumann and Company Metals Plant in Bedford, Ohio.

Earlier in the day Thursday, CTEH released more information identifying the five passengers.

The news conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. in front of the FAA building at 1701 Bond Street in Little Rock.

A livestream of the press conference will be available in the video player above.