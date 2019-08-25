NTSB preliminary report on fatal DeQueen plane crash released







DeQUEEN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) The National Transportation and Safety Board has released its primary report on the August 4, 2019, small plane crash that claimed one life and severely injured another just south of DeQueen, Ark.

John Tackett, 67, of De Queen, who was sitting right seat, died in the crash, while 77-year-old Joe Greer, 77, of Horatio, sitting left seat, was critically injured.

Although no flight plan was filed, the NTSB report says the multi-engine Cessna 310, registered to Hwy 17 Trucking LLC in Lockesburg, Ark., was engaged in a maintenance test flight under the provisions of 14 Code of Federal Regulations Part 91.

The plane took off from J. Lynn Helms Sevier County Airport in DeQueen and went down in a pasture less than a mile from the airport.

In the preliminary report, it appears the right wing impacted the ground first and was followed by the fuselage, with debris as far as 145 feet from impact. The main wreckage consisted of the fuselage, both wings, both engines, the right propeller, the tail assembly, and the tail.

The report also states after the plane crashed, a fire burned some of the airplane’s fuel system lines, as well as a portion of the field.





