LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The NTSB released the preliminary report in the investigation into a late June plane crash at Lake Hamilton that killed one person and injured another.

On June 26, a single-engine Cessna 177 airplane went down in a cove off Port-au-Prince Street on Lake Hamilton. The pilot, later identified as 49-year-old Daniel Dale Jones from Kentucky, was killed in the crash and the passenger was seriously injured.

According to the report, the passenger said they had recently purchased the airplane and were flying it to Elizabethtown, Kentucky from Las Cruces International Airport in New Mexico where a new interior was installed in the plane.

On the afternoon of June 25, the plane left from the airport in New Mexico and headed to an airport in Sweetwater, Texas. Upon landing in Texas more than 3 hours later, the passenger said the right and left fuel gauges showed “empty” and “3/4” respectively.

The report said the airport manager in Sweetwater stated the plane was topped off with 25.8 gallons of fuel from a self-serve fuel pump. The passenger also said the fuel tanks were full before they left Sweetwater.

The plane then left Sweetwater and headed to Memorial Field Airport in Hot Springs, but due to adverse weather near that airport, the pilot diverted to Sevier County Airport in De Queen.

According to the passenger, the pilot set the engine speed to 2,300 rpm during cruise flight and that when he attempted to lean the mixture, the engine would start ‘stumbling’ when the mixture control was pulled 1.5-to-2 inches aft of full rich.” FROM NTSB PRELIMINARY ACCIDENT REPORT, AIRCRAFT CRASH AT HOT SPRINGS, AR JUNE. 26, 2023 ACCIDENT NUMBER CEN23FA258

The passenger also said they heard a “metal grinding” noise when the pilot activated carburetor heat on the approach to the runway at Sevier County Airport. The pilot reportedly decided to go around and made an “uneventful” landing on the second approach.

According to the passenger, the right and left fuel gauges said “empty” and “1/4” respectively. The NTSB report said the pilot and passenger stayed overnight in De Queen before continuing to Hot Springs the next morning.

On the morning June 26, the pair reportedly attempted to refuel the plane but were unable to get any fuel to dispense at the self-serve pump. According to the report, the pilot verified the amount of fuel left in the tanks with a fuel stick and determined there was enough to get to the airport in Hot Springs

The report stated that the airport manager said although the pilot’s credit card had been processed, there was no fuel dispensed and the credit card transaction was voided. Additionally, the airport manager said that the fuel pump operated normally when tested after the accident.

According to airport data, the flight then reportedly took off from the airport in De Queen and climbed to an altitude between 6,000 and 6,500 feet. The passenger said as they approached the Hot Springs airport, the pilot stated over the common traffic advisory frequency (CTAF) that they were low on fuel and that they would continue straight-in towards the airport.

As it approached runway 5 at the airport, the plane reportedly had a total loss of engine power which the pilot was not able to restore. The passenger said the plane then stalled while falling, hitting the water in a nose-down position.

The NTSB has said that accident investigations often require 12 to 24 months to complete.