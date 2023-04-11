HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Oaklawn officials said all people and horses are safe after a barn fire Tuesday night.

According to officials, a fire at Oaklawn’s Wild Again barn was detected just before 7 p.m. with no injuries reported.

The Hot Springs Fire Department along with Oaklawn’s security and staff worked quickly to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Officials say that the north end of the barn was destroyed by the fire, with all horses relocated to other nearby barns for the remainder of the season.