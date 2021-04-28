Oaklawn to host Pink Out Day on Friday, April 30

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Oaklawn will be hosting Pink Out Day on Friday, April 30 in honor of breast cancer awareness.

Oaklawn is also partnering with several cancer organizations in the region for the event.

All fans are encouraged to wear pink and they will have the opportunity to gather information about breast cancer.

There will be a breast cancer survivor’s parade on the track between the second and third race at approximately 1:10 p.m.

The UAMS mobile mammography unit will also be on-hand for the event.