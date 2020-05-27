Off duty officer charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Minor, Driving While Intoxicated in Faulkner County

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. (News release) — On Saturday, May 23, the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for an accident at the Exxon off Highway 64 and Sunny Gap Road.

Once deputies arrived, it was discovered that an off-duty officer who was in his personal vehicle was involved in the accident. Once the driver was identified as Code Enforcement Officer Gary Andrews, Arkansas State Police was called to work the scene.

Arkansas State Police ultimately arrested Andrews, and he was then taken to Unit 2 for the administering of the Blood Alcohol Concentration (B.A.C) test.

Andrews was cited for Endangering the Welfare of a Minor (misdemeanor), Driving While Intoxicated 1 (misdemeanor), and was then released to a family member.

Andrews resigned from his position with the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office within minutes of his release.

Any other questions, please refer to the Arkansas State Police.