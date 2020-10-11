Officer involved in fatal pedestrian accident

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating after an officer hit and killed a 73-year-old man who was walking across the road. Police say it happened late Friday night. It’s unclear why the man was crossing in the first place, and it is unknown how fast the officer was going when he struck the man, or whether he was responding to a call.

According to LRPD, officer T. Crowe was driving along the 74-hundred block of Colonel Glenn Road Friday night. Police say Crowe was in the inside, westbound lane when he saw Doug Richards of Little Rock step in front of his patrol car. They saw Crowe hit his brakes and tried to swerve out of the way, but still hit Richards.

Crowe tried to help him and called paramedics to the scene. Richards was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

There are no crosswalks near where Richards was attempting to cross, and one neighbor calls that stretch of road dangerous for pedestrians. “I think there’s been two now,” said Michael Mitsch, “on south University, you know, where McDonalds is right there by Mosaic Church. One I know of [was] a hit and run, I think he was in his upper 50’s.”

Police are still investigating what happened. At this point, there report hasn’t been turned over to the county prosecutor’s office to determine if any charges will be brought against the officer.