UPDATE: Suspect accused of killing officer in Helena-West Helena captured

UPDATE:

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — The man accused of killing a Helena-West Helena police officer was captured in Mississippi, authorities say.

Police Chief James Patrick Smith confirmed to WREG Friday Latarius Howard, also known as L.T. Truitt, and an accomplice were captured by Arkansas State Police, U.S. Marshals and other federal agencies in Mississippi.

More information is expected to be released in the next few hours.

According to Helena-West Helena Police, the shooting happened when officers were looking for a suspect in connection with a November 1 shooting at 360 Denise Drive in West Helena. The suspect had reportedly came into the victim’s house, hit him in the head and shot him.

Officers reportedly spotted the suspect in a vehicle outside of the Delta Inn on Highway 49 at around 4:30 p.m. Helena-West Helena Police say the suspect jumped out of the vehicle and began firing shots, striking one of the officers.

The officer died at Helena Regional Medical Center.

Helena-West Helena Police are not releasing the name of the officer at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY:

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WREG) — A Helena-West Helena Police officer was fatally shot according to police.

The shooting happened at the Delta Inn Motel in West Helena, Ark.

The suspect, 29-year-old Latarius Howard, is currently on the run.

Howard was a suspect in a previous shooting that occurred on Sunday.

Latarius Howard

The name of the officer has not been released

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.