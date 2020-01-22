Officer reinstated by judge returns to work at LRPD

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A reinstated Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) officer is officially back on the job.

The LRPD tells us that Officer Charles Starks was at work on Wednesday.

Starks had filed a lawsuit against the city after he was fired following the deadly 2019 shooting of Bradley Blackshire during a traffic stop.

The case had escalated in recent weeks to a showdown with the city over Starks getting back his badge and gun and returning to the force.

The reinstatement follows a circuit court’s reversal of the Civil Service Commission’s decision to uphold Starks’ firing.

On Tuesday, the City of Little Rock faced being found in contempt of court if it didn’t reinstate Starks. The judge also said LRPD Chief Keith Humphrey would have to turn in his gun and badge and the city would have to pay a fine of $10,000 a day.