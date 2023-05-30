CONWAY COUNTY, Ark. – A teen died after a fall at Petit Jean State Park over the weekend, state officials confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

A release from the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism stated the 17-year-old died from injuries sustained after falling from a large rock near the Bear Cave Trail.

Around 4 p.m. on Saturday, park authorities said they were alerted that a child had fallen in the park and was struggling to breathe.

When park rangers arrived, they said they found the teen in a tight crevice between two cliffs off the trail. Rangers worked to stabilize the teen and free them from the crevice.

The teen was then taken to a local airport to be flown to Children’s Hospital in Little Rock but later died due to injuries from the fall.

Park rangers later returned to the trail to rescue the teen’s uninjured friends who were stranded on the rock. Around 8 p.m., both of the uninjured minors were rescued and reunited with their families.

There has been no official release of the victim’s identity at this time.